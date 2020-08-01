CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,619,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,065,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,297,000 after acquiring an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. 3,308,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

