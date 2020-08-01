CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $84,619,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,065,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,297,000 after acquiring an additional 352,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.