CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 5.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.