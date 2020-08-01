Davita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Davita had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

DVA traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 1,830,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

