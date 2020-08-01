Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.80). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($9.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.81) to ($6.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 17,116,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

