Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $5.68 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,116,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

