Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.