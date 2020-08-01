Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 847,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $745.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit