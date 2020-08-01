Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 847,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $745.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.