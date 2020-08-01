Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications makes up 5.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after purchasing an additional 458,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 570,985 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,911. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

