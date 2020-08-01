Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. 3,292,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

