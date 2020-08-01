Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 2,155,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

