Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EBIX. ValuEngine raised Ebix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of EBIX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.12. Ebix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ebix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ebix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

