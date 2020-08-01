EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 32,350 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $15,331,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,919. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

