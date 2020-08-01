EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,216 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,898,000 after buying an additional 72,558 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CME Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Cfra cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

