EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

