EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.89 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $189,136,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $17.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $849.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

