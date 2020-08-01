EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.16. The stock had a trading volume of 933,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,438. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.94 and its 200-day moving average is $319.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,341,708.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.20.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

