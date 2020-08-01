EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Square accounts for 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,357 shares of company stock worth $2,827,782. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

