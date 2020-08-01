EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $633,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 393,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.79. 3,472,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

