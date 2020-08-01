EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,163. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.