EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,121 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.16.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $3,437,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $785.48. 334,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $714.15 and a 200 day moving average of $653.86. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $787.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

