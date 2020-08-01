EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 12,309 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.