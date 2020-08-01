EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 14,022 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000.

OTIS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,898. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit