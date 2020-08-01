EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 14,022 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000.

OTIS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,898. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

