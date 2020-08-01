EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,985 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $24.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,024.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $935.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.42. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $927.71.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

