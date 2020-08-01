EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 262 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,006. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.10. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

