EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,791 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 563,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,530. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.