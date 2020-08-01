Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ELAN traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 6,919,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,267. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

