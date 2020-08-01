Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 5,342,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

