Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,561 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $137,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.00. 2,646,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,048. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.