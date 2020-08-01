Essex Savings Bank Acquires 251 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. AXA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 3,734,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,268. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,110,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,077 shares of company stock worth $123,680,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

