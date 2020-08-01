Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 8,720 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,362,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

