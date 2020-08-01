Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.