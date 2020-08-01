Essex Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,670,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after acquiring an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,017. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

