Essex Savings Bank Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 7,721,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

