Essex Savings Bank Has $655,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The firm has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

