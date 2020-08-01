Essex Savings Bank Purchases 46 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

