Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 1,023,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

