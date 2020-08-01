Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 29,936,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

