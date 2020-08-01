Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

