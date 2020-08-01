Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.57.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,946. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

