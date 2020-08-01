Essex Savings Bank Sells 143 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

