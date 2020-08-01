Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,439 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 62,039,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,672,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

