Essex Savings Bank Sells 283 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 701,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

