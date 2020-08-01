Essex Savings Bank Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

EFA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,002,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

