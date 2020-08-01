Essex Savings Bank Sells 821 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.