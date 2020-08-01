Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.68.

FTCH opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $25.84.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Farfetch by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farfetch by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farfetch by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Farfetch by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $173,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

