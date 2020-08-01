Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lowered by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,058 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 9.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.41% of Fastenal worth $100,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $564,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,684. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

