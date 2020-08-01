First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

