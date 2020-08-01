First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 116,279 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 160,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,639. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.