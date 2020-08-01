FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. 516,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

